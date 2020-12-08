FACT CHECK: Did Kelly Loeffler Wear A Wire During A Recent Debate?

Social media posts claim to show Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler wearing a wire during a recent debate with Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

Kelly Loeffler is wearing a wire!!! pic.twitter.com/zn98HaUCq7 — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 7, 2020

Verdict: False

The “wire” appears to be a strand of Loeffler’s hair. The Atlanta Press Club said neither candidate had “audio assistance” during the debate.

Fact Check:

Since the Dec. 6 debate between Loeffler and Warnock, Facebook users have been sharing screen grabs of a tweet that features a red circle indicating where Loeffler is allegedly wearing a wire. Twitter users also posted similar images. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Tweet About Trying To Get An Instagram Post Removed After It Alleged He Wore A Wire?)

Check Your Fact reviewed footage of the debate and found no visual evidence that Loeffler was wearing a wire. Photos of the Georgia senator participating in the debate from Reuters also do not show a wire. The alleged wire circled in the images being shared online appears to actually be a strand of Loeffler’s hair.

Several journalists such as BuzzFeed News’ Craig Silverman and CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan pointed out that the claim was inaccurate on Twitter. Business Insider senior politics reporter Grace Panetta noted in a tweet that Loeffler “pretty clearly has highlights.”

The Atlanta Press Club, which hosted the debate, denied any candidate had “audio assistance.”

“The candidates in last night’s @atlpressclub debates had no audio assistance from their campaigns,” the Atlanta Press Club tweeted.

This isn’t the first time social media users have falsely claimed photos showed a political candidate wearing a wire during a debate. Check Your Fact previously found that photos from the first presidential debate showed a crease in President-elect Joe Biden’s shirt and a set of rosary beads that he has been known to wear, not a wire.

Loeffler’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.