FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Confirm An ‘Agenda To Microchip The Masses’?

An image shared on Facebook claims President-elect Joe Biden confirmed an “agenda to microchip the masses.”

Verdict: False

The video clip leaves out key context around Biden’s remark to misleadingly suggest he confirmed a plan to microchip people in 2005. Biden was actually giving a hypothetical example of an issue the Supreme Court could rule on in the future as part of his argument that broader interpretation of the Constitution is needed to protect people’s rights, including the right to privacy.

Fact Check:

The image shows a screen grab of a Dec. 11 tweet from former Republican Georgia congressional candidate Angela Stanton-King. The tweet contains a clip of Biden speaking during a 2005 confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Can a microscopic tag be implanted in a person’s body to track his every movement?” Biden asks in part. “There is actual discussion about that. You will rule on that, mark my words, before your tenure is over.” (RELATED: Does HR 6666 Require Microchips To Be Secretly Implanted During COVID-19 Tests?)

The social media posts attempt to use the clip as evidence that Biden confirmed an “agenda to microchip the masses” 15 years ago. However, after reviewing the transcript of the 2005 confirmation hearing, the Daily Caller News Foundation found Biden was not announcing a supposed “agenda” for microchipping people.

The then-senator instead brought up a “microscopic tag” as a futuristic hypothetical example of an issue Roberts and the other Supreme Court justices could one day have to rule on. Immediately after that remark, Biden put forward another hypothetical scenario, saying, “Can brain scans be used to determine whether a person is inclined toward criminality or violent behavior? You will rule on that,” according to C-SPAN footage of the hearing.

At no point during Biden’s questioning of Roberts does Biden express support for microchipping the masses, the transcript of the hearing shows. The two hypothetical examples came amid a larger argument Biden made that broader interpretation of the Constitution is needed to protect people’s rights such as privacy.

“Like the Founders, I believe our Constitution is as big and as grand and as great as its people,” Biden said. “Our constitutional journey did not stop with women being barred from being lawyers, with 10-yearolds working in coal mines, or with black kids forced into different schools than white kids, just because in the Constitution nowhere does it mention sex discrimination, child labor, segregation. It does not mention it. Our constitutional journey did not stop then, and it must not stop now, Judge.”

The internet is replete with baseless claims about supposed plans to microchip large groups of people. Check Your Fact has previously debunked social media posts making allegations ranging from White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci saying every American should be microchipped to a House bill requiring microchips to be secretly implanted inside people during COVID-19 tests.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].