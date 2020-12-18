FACT CHECK: Does Attorney General William Barr Sit On The Board Of Dominion Voting Systems?

A post shared on Facebook claims Attorney General William Barr sits on the board of directors for Dominion Voting Systems.

Verdict: False

While Barr did previously sit on the board of Dominion Energy, there is no indication he has a seat on Dominion Voting Systems’ board. Dominion Energy, a different company, does not list Dominion Voting Systems as a subsidiary in a 2020 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fact Check:

Election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems has been a target of baseless allegations of voter fraud, according to the Washington Post. President Donald Trump has echoed these claims on Twitter, accusing the firm of switching votes from him to President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr said on Dec.1 that the U.S. Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, The Associated Press reported. A post on Facebook appears to attempt to connect Barr to the alleged voter fraud, saying, “I just found out that Bill Barr is on the Board of Directors of dominion voting machines.”

The post appears to be confusing two companies with similar names: Dominion Voting Systems and Dominion Energy. Barr used to sit on the board of directors for Dominion Energy, a separate company. (RELATED: Is The Chairman Of Dominion Voting Systems Part Of Joe Biden’s Transition Team?)

Barr was appointed to Dominion Energy’s board of directors in December 2009, according to a company press release. He resigned in February 2019, after he was confirmed to the position of attorney general, Dominion Energy spokesman Ryan Frazier told Check Your Fact in an email.

Dominion Energy does not list Dominion Voting Systems among its subsidiaries in its February 2020 annual 10-K report filed with the SEC. Dominion Energy’s roots can be traced back to before the American Revolutionary War and adopted the name “Dominion Resources” in 1983, according to an archived company website. The company rebranded as Dominion Energy in 2017.

Dominion Voting Systems was founded in 2002. Kay Stimson, Dominion Voting Systems’ Vice President of Government Affairs, told Check Your Fact in an email that it was the “wrong company” when asked if Barr sat on Dominion Voting Systems’ board.

Trump announced in a Dec. 14 tweet that Barr would be resigning from his position as attorney general.