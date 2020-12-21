FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims An Orange Cap Covered The Needle During Nancy Pelosi’s COVID-19 Vaccination

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t actually receive the COVID-19 vaccine because the orange cap remained on the needle.

Verdict: False

Other photos from Pelosi’s vaccination show the needle extended beyond the orange part of the syringe. The orange part is likely a needle hub meant to connect the needle to the syringe.

Fact Check:

Pelosi and other lawmakers received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the Washington Post reported. Multiple Facebook users are now suggesting the House speaker didn’t actually receive the injection, citing photos that they claim show an orange cap over the syringe’s needle.

While the needle is not clearly visible in the press pool photo featured in the post, other photos from the event show that the needle extends beyond the orange part of the syringe. For instance, a picture available on Getty Images shows the needle shortly before she received the injection. In another photo available through Reuters, the needle is also visible past the orange part.

The orange piece that some social media users mistakenly thought was a cap is likely a needle hub. A needle hub attaches the needle to the syringe and does not cover the needle, according to the Pharmaceutics and Compounding Laboratory at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy.