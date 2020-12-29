FACT CHECK: Did 14 Generals Say They Will Never Take Orders From Joe Biden?

A post shared on Facebook claims 14 U.S. generals said they will never take orders from President-elect Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of 14 generals making such a statement. The claim appears to have originated from a satirical article.

Fact Check:

Misinformation related to Biden and his incoming administration has circulated online since he became president-elect. This particular Facebook post alleges that “14 generals say they will never take orders from Joe Biden.” (RELATED: Did A Prague Newspaper Publish An Article Calling Joe Biden Supporters Fools?)

However, Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of 14 U.S. generals making such a public statement. Had so many generals publicly expressed the sentiment, it likely would have been covered by media outlets, yet none appear to have done so except to debunk the claim. Media outlets such as the Military Times, Stars and Stripes, and Task and Purpose have not published articles reporting on it, for instance.

The text in the Facebook post minus the word “boom” matches the headline of an article published on the Daily World Update, a satirical news website that states on its “about” page that “everything on this website is fiction.” The Daily World Update article, which was published in November, has been shared widely across Facebook in recent days, CrowdTangle data shows.

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared claims that stemmed from satire articles without disclaiming the satirical origins. In August, Check Your Fact debunked an image alleging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would resign if President Donald Trump won reelection. That claim originated from Bustatroll.org, another known satire website.