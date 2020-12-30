FACT CHECK: Was Adam Schiff Arrested At Los Angeles International Airport?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff was recently arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Verdict: False

The Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association tweeted that the Los Angeles Airport Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department have no record of Schiff being arrested at LAX. A spokesperson for Schiff has also refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

An image on Facebook shares hyperlinks to two Dec. 24 tweets claiming Schiff was arrested at LAX, as well as a website allegedly showing his arrest record. “I’m currently at Los Angeles international Airport (LAX) and Congressman Adam Schiff was just being escorted back out of a terminal with about 15 LAPD/Airport police!?” one of the tweets reads. The account which sent the tweets has since been suspended.

There is, however, no evidence that Schiff was arrested in LAX on Dec. 24. Had the congressman been arrested at the airport, major media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A search of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center likewise did not show any record of his arrest.

John Satterfield, the deputy sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that “the Sheriff’s Information Bureau is unaware of any recent law enforcement contact at LAX involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Representative Adam Schiff.”

When asked to comment on the claim, a spokesperson for Schiff directed Check Your Fact to a fact-check article published by USA Today where a spokesperson confirmed that Schiff was not arrested.

In addition, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles office told Law & Crime, a media outlet focused on reporting arrests and criminal trials, that she was “unaware of such an arrest by the FBI.” A representative of the Los Angeles Media Division Department told Check Your Fact that the Los Angeles Airport Police would have more information in regards to any law enforcement actions at LAX.

The Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association also said in a tweet that there is “no record” of Schiff’s arrest. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Adam Schiff Will Be Charged With ‘Presidential Harassment’)

“Seems like another #PizzaGate,” the tweet reads. “No record of @RepAdamSchiff being arrested at @flyLAXairport by @LAAirportPD or @LAPDHQ. The picture you posted is not the official @LASDHQ Inmate Information Center website. Have a safe & blessed holiday. #FactsMatter”

The website in the Facebook post that claims to show a record of Schiff’s arrest contains a disclaimer stating that they are not “affiliated with the U.S. Government or any State or Federal government agency and is not an official source of information.”