FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Caravan Of Trump Supporters Going To D.C. To Protest The Election Results?

Facebook posts claim an image shows people in vehicles heading to Washington, D.C., for Jan. 6 protests against the 2020 presidential election results.

Verdict: False

The image, which dates back to October 2020, shows a pro-Trump truck rally held in Northern California.

Fact Check:

Over the weekend, Facebook users shared the photo of vehicles sporting pro-Trump flags along with captions suggesting it depicts supporters of President Donald Trump traveling to D.C. to participate in planned Jan. 6 protests against the presidential election results. Congress is set to meet on Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, according The Associated Press.

One Facebook user sharing the picture wrote, “These great patriots are heading to DC to support our President Trump on January 6,” while another said, “On their way to D.C. for Jan. 6th; the Army of the Lord coming!”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image dates back to October 2020, when it was published in an Oct. 24 article by the Bay area radio station KCBS Radio. On Oct. 24, 2020, Trump supporters participated in a truck rally in Pleasanton, California, KCBS Radio reported.

The photo’s caption in the article credits it to KCBS Radio’s Matt Boone. Visible in the picture is a street sign for Stonebridge Mall Road, which is located in Pleasanton, according to Google Maps. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Pro-Trump Caravan Driving From California To DC In January?)

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared a photo of vehicles sporting pro-Trump flags with claims it shows supporters heading to the nation’s capital in early January for the planned protests. Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that a photo depicted a pro-Trump caravan on its way from California to D.C.