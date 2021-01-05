FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Pro-Trump Caravan Driving From California To DC In January?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump driving from California to Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Verdict: False

The image shows an October 2020 pro-Trump event in Long Island, New York, not caravan driving from California to D.C. in January 2021.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be dozens of cars, many outfitted with American and pro-Trump flags, driving in a procession along a wooded highway. “Just seen this on Twitter!” reads the Jan. 3 post’s caption. “This Caravan is headed to DC from California RIGHT NOW!”

Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to attend a Jan. 6 rally in the nation’s capital to protest against the 2020 presidential election results, the same day Congress is set to certify the Electoral College votes, according to local news stations. (RELATED: Does This Image Show The ‘Million MAGA March’ In DC?)

A reverse image search reveals the photo actually shows an October 2020 pro-Trump event in Long Island, New York. On Oct. 18, thousands of Trump supporters paraded in their cars from Seaford to Montauk to show their support for the president ahead of the 2020 election, according to the Sag Harbor Express.

Shawn Farash, an organizer of the October parade, tweeted the photo in question on Oct. 19. In the version of the photo Farash shared on Twitter, a New York license plate can be seen on the closest visible vehicle.

We had reports of 9000+ cars… And one airplane today at the #LongIslandLOUDMajority Trump Parade from Seaford to Montauk!@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr

IF NY FLIPS THIS YEAR YOU’LL KNOW WHY. #LILM #STAYLOUD #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/V8bsjFw7A0 — Shawn Farash ❌???? (@Shawn_Farash) October 19, 2020

“We had reports of 9000+ cars… And one airplane today at the #LongIslandLOUDMajority Trump Parade from Seaford to Montauk!” Farash’s tweet reads in part.

Another Twitter user shared a similar image on Oct. 18, 2020, in a tweet about the Long Island event.

