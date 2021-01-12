FACT CHECK: Did Dave Ramsey Author This Statement About The US Losing ‘Its Collective Mind’?

A post shared on Facebook claims radio host Dave Ramsey authored a long statement which says in part, “We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Ramsey making the statement. Ramsey refuted the attribution in a tweet.

Fact Check:

A group of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress met to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, CNN reported. Biden was affirmed the winner of the election by Congress early Jan. 7, according to the outlet.

Some social media users, seemingly in response to the riot, shared a lengthy statement attributed to Ramsey, reading in part, “You can’t justify this insanity. We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind.” (RELATED: Did Dave Ramsey Write This Statement Advocating Against A ‘Cashless Society’?)

“We are clearly living in an upside-down world where right is wrong and wrong is right, where moral is immoral and immoral is moral, where good is evil and evil is good, where killing murderers is wrong, but killing innocent babies is right,” the essay continues.

However, there is no evidence Ramsey is the original author of the post, which has been circulating online without attribution since at least July 2020. A search of Ramsey’s verified social media accounts found no instances of the statement. Nor was the statement found in any of Ramsey’s published work or on his official website.

Angela Schatz, a public relations coordinator for Ramsey Solutions, said in an email that “this is not from Dave and we are unsure who the author may be.” She also directed Check Your Fact to a tweet Ramsey sent on Jan. 7.

There’s a post going around today that someone put my name on. I did not write it. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” — Abraham Lincoln — Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) January 7, 2021

“There’s a post going around today that someone put my name on. I did not write it,” the tweet reads. “‘Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.’ — Abraham Lincoln.”