FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Military Band Outside The White House Playing ‘Hit The Road Jack’?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a military band playing the song “Hit the Road Jack” outside the White House.

Verdict: False

The song “Hit the Road Jack” has been inserted into the video. In the original video, the band was rehearsing the composition “National Emblem.”

Fact Check:

In the 20-second video, a military band can be seen marching while the song “Hit the Road Jack” appears to play. The video circulated widely ahead of former President Donald Trump departing from Washington, D.C. and President Joe Biden being inaugurated on Wednesday.

“The Military Band right outside the White House — ‘Hit The Road Jack,'” reads one Facebook post’s caption. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims The Marine Corps Refused Nancy Pelosi’s Request For Troops For Inauguration Security)

The Daily Caller News Foundation found that the video being shared online has been altered to change the music. CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta shared the original video on Twitter Jan. 18, saying, “Preps for Biden inaugural… you can hear the band playing on WH ground.”

Preps for Biden inaugural… you can hear the band playing on WH grounds. pic.twitter.com/8tBdFy1cDS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 18, 2021

In Acosta’s video, the band can be heard playing another song that does not resemble “Hit the Road Jack.” The music identification app Shazam links the audio that was inserted into the altered video to a version of “Hit the Road Jack” being performed by the Ohio State University Marching Band.

“The Army Band was rehearsing the ‘National Emblem‘ as a part of the military’s precision, teamwork, and dedication to ceremonial excellence,” confirmed Army spokesperson Shaunteh Kelly in an email to the DCNF. “The video was edited. Someone superimposed another band playing ‘Hit the Road Jack.'”

