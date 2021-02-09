FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Hillary Clinton Wearing An Ankle Monitor?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wearing an ankle monitor.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally manipulated to include an ankle monitor. In the original photo, Clinton is not wearing anything on her left ankle.

Fact Check:

The image of Clinton allegedly wearing an ankle monitor while walking outside with another woman has circulated on Facebook in recent days. However, a reverse image search revealed that the image has been digitally altered to include the device.

The Daily Mail published the unaltered picture in an August 2019 article about Clinton vacationing in Amagansett, New York. In the original photo, which the Daily Mail credited to Splashnews.com, there is nothing visible on either of Clinton’s ankles. Other photos from the same day in August 2019 that the Daily Mail published also show Clinton wasn’t wearing an ankle monitor.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any major media outlets reporting about Clinton being arrested or being ordered to wear an ankle monitor. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims To Show Joe Biden And Hillary Clinton Not Wearing Masks During The COVID-19 Pandemic)

This isn’t the first time social media users have falsely claimed a photo shows Clinton wearing an ankle monitor. In August 2020, Check Your Fact debunked a 2014 picture of Clinton walking in the Hamptons that, in reality, had been doctored.

Other public figures, including actor Tom Hanks and President Joe Biden, have also been the targets of baseless claims about ankle monitors.