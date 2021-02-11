FACT CHECK: No, Gorilla Glue Didn’t Send This Profane Tweet About Not Using Its Products On Hair

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Gorilla Glue that tells people to “not use our products on your fucking hair.”

Verdict: False

The tweet has been fabricated.

Fact Check:

The tweet, purportedly sent by Gorilla Glue, seemingly references the situation of Tessica Brown, a Louisiana woman who said in social media videos that she used Gorilla Glue adhesive spray instead of hairspray about a month ago to style her hair. Her plight to remove the adhesive spray from her hair has gone viral.

In recent days, people have been sharing the alleged Gorilla Glue tweet on Facebook, appearing to believe that the company actually tweeted, “We never thought we’d have to say this, but do not use our products on your fucking hair.”

However, a search of Gorilla Glue’s Twitter account yielded no matches for the statement. It also cannot be found on archived versions of the company’s Twitter timeline that are available on the Wayback Machine. Closer inspection of the image being shared reveals it has been fabricated.

Gorilla Glue’s Twitter account @GorillaGlue is not verified and does not have a space in its handle. Twitter’s help center states that handles “can contain only letters, numbers, and underscores – no spaces are allowed.”

In a Feb. 8 tweet, Gorilla Glue shared a statement addressing Brown’s situation without profanity. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Send This Tweet About Her Home Being Vandalized?)

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

“We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” the statement reads in part. “This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…'”

Brown traveled to Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday for a special procedure to remove the Gorilla Glue from her hair, according to CBS 2 Los Angeles. TMZ reported early Thursday that the procedure had been successful.