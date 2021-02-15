FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden ‘Quietly’ Pardon 2,617 Black Lives Matter Protesters?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden “quietly pardoned” 2,617 Black Lives Matter protesters.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Biden “quietly” pardoned over 2,600 Black Lives Matter protesters. The claim appears to originate from a satire article.

Fact Check:

The Washington Post estimated that 14,000 arrests occurred across 49 cities nationwide during the anti-racism protests sparked last summer by the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Now, a post on Facebook alleges that Biden exercised his presidential power to pardon over 2,600 protesters involved with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Well, well, well, Biden quietly pardoned 2,617 BLM protestors!” the post reads. “Once again, is he a president for all! I feel like we patriots should take to the streets and protest the double standard in Washington! I feel like we patriots should take to the streets and protest the double standard in Washington!”

In reality, there is no evidence that Biden pardoned 2,617 protesters. The Justice Department’s website doesn’t mention Biden having granted any pardons or commutations as of Feb. 15. The White House website’s list of presidential actions didn’t include any entry about him granting pardons either.

A wider internet search turned up no media reports of Biden taking such action, only media outlets debunking the claim. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Cancel $250 Million For Historically Black Colleges And Universities?)

The claim appears to originate from an article published on Daily World Update that puts up the headline “Biden Quietly Pardons 2,617 BLM Protesters.” Despite the fact that the article is clearly labeled as “Satire and/or Conservative Fan Fiction,” some Facebook users have shared its claim as if it was real.