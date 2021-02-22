FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Say, ‘You Need To Vote For The Democrats, Otherwise The Illegal Aliens Will Lose Their Rights’?

An image shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2019, “You need to vote for the Democrats, otherwise the illegal aliens will lose their rights.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Pelosi making the remark. A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed the quote is “fabricated.”

Fact Check:

The Feb. 17 Facebook post includes a caricature of Pelosi, along with an alleged remark she made in 2019 regarding “illegal aliens” losing their rights if people don’t vote for Democrats.

There is, however, no record of Pelosi making the purported statement. Check Your Fact found no instances of the remark in the congressional record. A search of Pelosi’s verified social media accounts likewise turned up no results. Nor does the remark appear on either of her congressional websites.

Pelosi’s communications director Henry Connelly told Check Your Fact in an email that, “This is fabricated.” (RELATED: Does Nancy Pelosi Own Stock In Dominion Voting Systems?)

The purported statement’s use of “illegal aliens” would seemingly contradict Pelosi’s previous comments on the phrase, further adding to the quote’s dubiousness. During a 2018 press conference, Pelosi said, “Using terminology like ‘illegal aliens illegally entering the country’ is just not viewed as constructive,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Congressional Democrats and the White House unveiled on Feb. 18 a large-scale immigration bill, titled the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, according to USA Today. The legislation includes provisions that would create an 8-year pathway to citizenship for almost 11 million undocumented immigrants and would “replace the word ‘alien’ with ‘non-citizen’ in law,” the outlet reported.

“I salute the president for putting forth the legislation that he did. There are others that support piecemeal, and that may be a good approach too,” Pelosi said about the bill at a recent press briefing, according to CNBC.