FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Tweet, ‘I’m Proud To See Coca-Cola Educate Their Staff In Cultural Reappropriation’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Joe Biden tweeting that he is “proud to see Coca-Cola educate their staff in cultural reappropriation.”

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of Biden sending or deleting the tweet. It has been fabricated.

Fact Check:

Facebook users have been sharing an image that allegedly shows a tweet Biden sent at 1:16 p.m. on Feb. 21. The tweet purportedly garnered 3,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

“I’m proud to see Coca-Cola educate their staff in cultural reappropriation,” Biden supposedly tweeted. “The disconnect is because the way white people talk leaving minorities confused. Black people communicate a certain way and me and my staff know how those kinds of people talk and it’s time white people learn to do the same #justforthetasteofit #dietcoke.”

While some Facebook users appear to believe Biden sent the tweet, there is no record of him doing so. A search of the president’s Twitter timeline turned up no matches for the tweet. Nor can it be found in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets.

The tweet seems to have been fabricated, as it exceeds Twitter’s 280-character limit. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden ‘Quietly’ Pardon 2,617 Black Lives Matter Protesters?)

The fake tweet circulated online amid Coca-Cola facing criticism from some for a diversity training presentation offered through LinkedIn that included the phrase “try to be less white,” Newsweek reported. Karlyn Borysenko, an organizational psychologist and YouTube commentator, told the outlet that multiple Coca-Cola employees said the course was mandatory, while Coca-Cola said in a statement that it was “not part of the company’s learning curriculum.”

“Our Better Together global training is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace,” Coca-Cola’s statement reads in part. “It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long. The training includes access to the LinkedIn Learning platform on a variety of topics, including on diversity, equity and inclusion. The video in question was accessible on the LinkedIn Learning platform but was not part of the company’s curriculum.”

The course is no longer available on LinkedIn Learning, according to Newsweek.