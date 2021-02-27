FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show The South African President Getting Vaccinated For COVID-19 With The Cap On The Needle?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a COVID-19 vaccination with the cap “still on the needle.”

Verdict: False

The needle used in Ramaphosa’s vaccination was not covered by a cap during the injection, footage and another picture from the event show.

Fact Check:

Ramaphosa on Feb. 17 received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Associated Press reported. The image being shared shows the South African president having the vaccine administered in his left arm by a health care worker.

“Zoom in,” reads the caption of the post. “The cap is still on the needle. Love the sterile gloves.” (RELATED: Viral Post Claims An Orange Cap Covered The Needle During Nancy Pelosi’s COVID-19 Vaccination)

While the Facebook post claims the cap was still on the needle, another photo and footage from the event show that was not the case. The uncovered needle can be clearly seen in footage broadcasted by South African media outlets eNCA and Eyewitness News. Reuters also captured a picture of the uncapped needle being injected into Ramaphosa’s arm.

“South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa,” reads the Reuters image’s caption.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa tweeted that he had received the vaccination on Feb. 17, sharing footage of the jab.

Taking the vaccine was quick, easy and not so painful. I urge all our healthcare workers to register to receive their vaccinations as they are our first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic. #WeChooseVacciNation #VaccineforSouthAfrica ???????? pic.twitter.com/11tyl1f9Xs — Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2021

“Taking the vaccine was quick, easy and not so painful,” he tweeted. “I urge all our healthcare workers to register to receive their vaccinations as they are our first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ramaphosa isn’t the first politician who social media users have suggested faked their COVID-19 vaccine shot. Check Your Fact has also debunked baseless claims that former Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received COVID-19 vaccine shots with the caps still on.