FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Greta Thunberg Eating On A Train While Children Watch From Outside

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows environmental activist Greta Thunberg eating a meal on a train while children look on from the outside.

Verdict: False

The children were photoshopped into the image. The original picture shows Thunberg eating lunch on a train in Denmark with woods in the background.

Fact Check:

The image shows Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, eating a meal on a train while four seemingly impoverished children look on through the window of the train. It has been circulating on various websites since at least 2019. (RELATED: Did Greta Thunberg Ask The Chinese Government To Stop Using Chopsticks?)

A reverse image search shows the image has been altered to combine two separate photos. Thunberg shared the picture of her eating on a train on Twitter in January 2019 with the caption, “Lunch in Denmark.” In the original, a wooded area can be seen outside the window.

The children have been photoshopped into the picture of the train. Reuters published the photo of the children in a slideshow that appears in a 2007 article titled “Bush war leaves Central African villages deserted.” The article recounts how violence in Central Africa had forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

“Children living in the forests sit at a makeshift camp for the internally displaced persons near the village of Bodouli August 23, 2007,” the photo’s caption reads. “According to locals, government soldiers attacked Korosigna without warning in January 2006, part of a two-year-old bush war fought against rag-tag rebels across northern parts of the former French colony, landlocked in the heart of Africa.”

This is not the first time a picture of Thunberg has been photoshopped and shared on Facebook as if it were real. In 2019, Check Your Fact debunked another altered image that falsely claimed to show Thunberg posing for a picture with billionaire George Soros.