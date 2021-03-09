FACT CHECK: No, Navy SEALs Did Not Arrest Hillary Clinton For Treason On March 2

Posts shared on Facebook claim Navy SEALs arrested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton March 2 for treason and other charges.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Clinton was arrested March 2. The claim stems from a website that has published misinformation in the past.

Fact Check:

Multiple text posts have alleged the Navy SEALS recently arrested Clinton, with one such March 7 post saying in part, “Finally Hillary Clinton has been arrested by Navy SEALs on Tuesday for treason and other charges.” Other posts appear to lift from a Real Raw News article published March 4.

The Real Raw News article alleges Clinton was arrested by the SEALs on “charges of treason, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting the enemy.” It cites a supposed anonymous source “in Trump’s orbit” who claimed former President Donald Trump “greenlit the operation.” Trump stopped being commander-in-chief of the U.S. military on Jan. 20, when President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence Clinton was arrested. No major media outlets have reported on her supposed March 2 arrest, and neither the U.S. Navy nor the Department of Justice has put out a press release about such a thing. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A ‘Massive Deployment’ Of Navy Ships?)

Clinton’s social media pages have posted content since March 2. New episodes of her podcast “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” were published March 2 and March 9. She also participated in a live virtual event with Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart on International Women’s Day.

Real Raw News has published misinformation in the past. In February, AFP Fact Check debunked an article from the website that falsely claimed to show photos of people who had suffered severe side effects after taking Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, Real Raw News alleged the Marine Corps had refused a request by House Speaker Nancy for troops to help with Inauguration Day security, an allegation Check Your Fact found to be false.