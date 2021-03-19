FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Woman Injured In 2017 London Bombing Being Arrested At A Vigil In 2021

An image shared on Facebook over 500 times claims a woman recently arrested by London police officers while attending a vigil is the same woman who was injured in a 2017 terrorist attack in the city.

Verdict: False

While the two women bear a slight resemblance, they are not the same person. The first photo shows the 2017 terror attack victim who has been identified in media reporting as Victoria Holloway, while the second shows Patsy Stevenson being arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard.

Fact Check:

The March 14 post includes two images: one on the left showing a woman with red hair and a bandage wrapped around her face while the second shows another red-headed woman staring into the camera as she is being arrested by two police officers.

“Its the same woman from the London train 2017 false flag … coincidence,” reads the post’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show An Anti-Lockdown Protest In London?)

While the women in the two photos bear a slight resemblance, they are not the same person. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image on the left published by Reuters in 2017 with the caption: “An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017.”

The photo was also included in news reports about the 2017 London bombing from Al Jazeera, The Irish Times and The Daily Mail. The Daily Mail later identified the woman in the photo as Victoria Holloway.

Check Your Fact found the photo on the right in a March 13 article published by The Guardian bearing the headline, “Police clash with mourners at Sarah Everard vigil in London.” Everard was a 33-year-old London woman whose body was found in Kent, England last week, according to the outlet.

The police refused to give the vigil organizers a permit and arrested several people, including the woman pictured, for violating COVID-19 restrictions when hundreds still gathered on London’s Clapham Common, according to ABC News. The woman pictured was identified by The Guardian and The Sun as Patsy Stevenson.

The Facebook post seems to reference a baseless conspiracy theory that the 2017 London underground bombing was a fake event staged by the government and that Holloway was actually a crisis actor, according to the NewStatesman. The claim that the event was staged has been previously debunked by Snopes.

There is no evidence that the woman in the left photo is the same as the woman being arrested on the right. We rate this claim false.