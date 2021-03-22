FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu With John Magufuli Moments Before His Death?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Samia Suluhu, former vice president of Tanzania, sitting in the hospital with Tanzanian President John Magufuli moments before his death.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows Suluhu visiting an opposition leader in the hospital in 2017.

Fact Check:

Tanzanian President John Magufuli passed away at the age of 61 on March 17 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, according to BBC News. His death was the result of heart failure, according to Suluhu, who said Magufuli “had this illness for the past 10 years,” The Associated Press reported. Some opposition leaders had suspected Magufuli was actually sick with COVID-19, according to the outlet.

Suluhu was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president on Friday, according to CNN.

Now, some social media users are sharing an image purportedly showing “President John Pombe Magufuli and his Vice President Samia Suluhu in hospital before his last breath.”

The photo does not, however, show Magufuli and Suluhu in March 2021. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image posted in several Tanzanian reports in 2017. One article published in The East African bearing the headline, “Opposition chief whip Lissu speaks from Nairobi Hospital,” states the photo shows Suluhu visiting opposition leader Tundu Lissu

“Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan visits fiery opposition chief whip Tundu Lissu at Nairobi Hospital, on 28 November 2017,” reads the image’s caption.

Footage of Suluhu’s visit was also shared on YouTube by Global TV Online, the verified YouTube channel for the Tanzanian media company Global Publishers.

Suluhu’s office did not return a request for comment.