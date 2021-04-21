FACT CHECK: Did Liverpool Soccer Manager Jurgen Klopp Say This Quote About The European Super League?

A post shared on Facebook over 2,000 times claims Liverpool Football Club manager Jurgen Klopp said about the formation of the European Super League: “This is about one thing. Greed.”

Verdict: False

While Klopp has expressed opposition to the formation of the European Super League in the past, there is no evidence he made the comment attributed to him in the Facebook post.

Fact Check:

12 professional European soccer teams announced several days ago that they planned to breakaway and form their own league, the European Super League, according to CBS Sports. On Tuesday, multiple teams, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, announced they would pull out of the breakaway league, NPR reported.

Amid online discussion about the European Super League, social media users have been sharing a quote critical of the league that they attribute to Klopp, the manager of Liverpool FC.

“Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don’t care. I don’t care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them,” Klopp allegedly said. “Let me reiterate I am against this Super League. I have demanded a meeting with John. Face to face. That’s all I can say about my future right now.”

There is, however, no evidence Klopp made the statement. Check Your Fact didn’t find any major media outlets attributing the quote from the Facebook post to Klopp. A wider internet search also didn’t turn up any credible record of Klopp making the remark.

The fabricated quote appears to have originated from the Twitter account @_Sadio_Escobar. The Twitter account has previously shared fake Klopp quotes on various topics, including the National Anthem and the British royal family, according to Reuters.

While there is no record of Klopp making the comment attributed to him in the Facebook post, he has publicly opposed the formation of the European Super League in the past. In 2019, he expressed opposition to the idea, according to Sky Sports.

On April 19, he also reiterated his stance on a Super League, NBC Sports reported. (RELATED: Did Megan Rapinoe Wave A ‘Trump 2020’ Flag On The Soccer Field?)

“It’s a tough one. People are not happy with that, I can understand that,” Klopp said, according to NBC Sports. “But I cannot say a lot more about it because we were not involved in any processes, not the players, not me. We didn’t know about it.”