FACT CHECK: No, Derek Chauvin Is Not A Crisis Actor Using A Fake Name
A Facebook post claims former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is a crisis actor using a fake name.
Verdict: False
There is no evidence Chauvin is a crisis actor. Court records and his Minneapolis Police Department personnel file identify him as having the last name Chauvin.
Fact Check:
A jury found Chauvin guilty April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to George Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death, according to CNN. Video footage from a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the outlet reported.
Now, an April 21 Facebook post featuring an image showing definitions of the word chauvinism in several dictionaries claims Chauvin is a crisis actor. “Derek ‘Chauvin’ is a fake name,” the post states. “He’s a crisis actor, and his last name was chosen for a reason. We are being continually played by this psyop.” (RELATED: Is North Carolina Murder Suspect Dejywan Floyd The Younger Brother Of George Floyd?)