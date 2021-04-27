FACT CHECK: Will The Memphis Police Department No Longer Respond To Certain Crimes?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Memphis, Tennessee, Police Department will no longer respond to certain crimes “effective immediately.”

Verdict: False

The Memphis Police Department has refuted the claim on social media. The graphic is fabricated and was not created by WREG-TV News Channel 3, according to the news station and the Memphis Police Department.

Fact Check:

The April 26 Facebook post contains a graphic that bears the logo of the CBS affiliate WREG-TV News Channel 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. The graphic alleges that, effective immediately, the Memphis Police Department will not respond to “Assault Charges with no injury,” “Breaking and Entering,” “Menacing, Phone Harassment,” “Larceny,” “Disorderly Conduct,” “Motor Vehicle Theft” and “Criminal, Property Damage; Lost, Stolen Property.”

However, there is no indication the Memphis Police Department has stopped responding to those crimes. The department has not published such an announcement on its website or on its social media accounts. (RELATED: Did The Chicago Police Department Tweet, ‘We Are All Derek Chauvin’?)

In a March 2020 Facebook post, the Memphis Police Department labeled the image as “fake information” and said WREG-TV News Channel 3 has “not reported this information.” It shared that post again on Monday, saying in part, “THIS IS NOT TRUE and is fake information that someone (outside of WREG) created. This is not information that was generated by News Channel 3.”

Indeed, Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of WREG-TV News Channel 3 saying that the Memphis Police Department would no longer respond to the crimes listed in the image. The station’s website, Facebook page and Twitter account do not contain any news report to that effect.

“This graphic is not authentic and was not created by WREG-TV,” reads a statement from the news station provided to Check Your Fact via email by news director Bruce Moore.