FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Donald Trump Returning On Air Force One In April 2021?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows former President Donald Trump returning on Air Force One in April 2021.

Verdict: False

The footage of Donald Trump disembarking from Air Force One was originally taken in December 2020, when he was still president.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post includes a link to the website BitChute, which included a video published on April 21 titled, “President Trump Returns In A Blaze Of Glory On Air Force 1 – Military Preparing To Oust Biden.”

The first part of the video shows Donald Trump walking through a crowd and greeting people. The rest of the video seems to come from an April 16 Facebook livestream shared by a page called American Media Periscope. The livestream’s host, freelance journalist James Grundvig, says he’s going to play “a clip of President Trump on Air Force One, this past week.”

Air Force One can subsequently be seen moving along the ground, after which Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump are shown exiting the plane. Grundvig then reappears and says “Trump is back” and “has been recognized as the clear winner of the 2020 election in a landslide.”

The footage of Donald Trump and his wife exiting Air Force One was not, however, taken in April. Check Your Fact found the video showing the pair’s departure from the plane posted on YouTube by Bloomberg Quicktake on Dec. 23. “President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday evening where they are spending the final Christmas of Trump’s presidency,” the video’s description reads.

The couple’s clothing in the Bloomberg Quicktake video matches what they are wearing in the BitChute video footage of them exiting Air Force One, and Melania Trump fixes her hair in the same manner in both videos. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Author An Indictment Accusing Amy Coney Barrett Of ‘High Crimes And Misdemeanors’?)

If Donald Trump had flown on Air Force One recently, or at any point during President Joe Biden’s tenure, major media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have. Donald Trump and the former first lady took their last flight on Air Force One on Jan. 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration, The Washington Post reported.

Grundvig also falsely claimed in the video that “Whoever is playing Biden, or a hologram, or whatever Biden is,” has never been on Air Force One or in the White House, with footage of Biden being shot in studios.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election with 306 electoral votes, and the results were certified on Jan. 7, according to the National Archives. Check Your Fact has previously debunked the baseless claims that Biden has never been on Air Force One and he films events at a fake White House.