FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Sign 96 Executive Orders In 100 Days?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden signed 96 executive orders in 100 days.

Verdict: False

Biden has signed just over 40 executive orders in 100 days, according to the Federal Register.

Fact Check:

April 30 marked Biden’s 100th full day in office, USA Today reported. An April 29 Facebook post, which has been shared over 500 times, states: “96 EO’s in 100 Days. Congratulations, America, you elected a Dictator! Prove me wrong.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Sign 52 Executive Orders In One Week?)

Biden has not, however, signed 96 executive orders since he took office on Jan. 20. Presidents can use three types of executive actions: executive orders, proclamations and memorandums, according to the Library of Congress. As of April 30, the Federal Register shows Biden has signed 42 executive orders. They can also be found on the White House website.

In addition to those executive orders, Biden has also published 49 official proclamations and 21 other presidential documents in the Federal Register since taking office. 24 of Biden’s executive actions have been direct reversals of policies issued by former President Donald Trump, according to CNN.

Biden signed more executive orders in his first 100 days than any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, according to NPR, with Roosevelt signing 76 executive orders during his first 100 days as president. Biden’s immediate predecessors, Trump and former President Barack Obama, issued 29 and 19 executive orders respectively during their first 100 days in the White House, according to NBC News.

Biden’s most recent executive order, which he signed on April 27, raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour. This standard will go into effect under the order starting Jan. 30, 2022, with the Secretary of Labor being empowered to increase the wage beginning on Jan. 1 the next year.