FACT CHECK: Did Joni Ernst Put ‘Abolish Lasagna’ On Her ‘Liberal Fantasy Island’ Board?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst presenting a poster board with the words “Abolish Lasagna” on it.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered to include phrases such as “Abolish Lasagna,” “Sex Blimps” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Fact Check:

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s joint address of Congress, the Iowa senator took to the Senate floor to give a “pre-rebuttal” in which she criticized the president and progressive policies, according to the Quad-City Times. During her speech, she displayed a poster board that contained various slogans.

While Ernst did present a “Liberal Fantasy Island” poster board, it did not include the phrases “Abolish Lasagna,” “Only Gay People Get To Go To Restaurants,” “Sex Blimps” or “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The screen grab of a C-SPAN stream was digitally altered by a Twitter user.

The actual slogans that appeared on Ernst’s presentation board can be seen in a video clip Ernst tweeted from her verified Twitter account. (RELATED: Did The Iowa Farm Bureau Pull Its Endorsement Of Joni Ernst?)

It’s been nearly 100 days since President Biden delivered his Inaugural Address, promising our nation “unity, not division.” But instead, @POTUS only seems to be listening to the far left progressives within the Democratic Party who live on their own liberal fantasy island. pic.twitter.com/jPObsCrZUl — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 28, 2021

Her board referenced positions some liberals have embraced, according to The Hill. It included the phrases “Tax Increase,” “Defund The Police,” “End The Filibuster Now” and “Abolish Ice,” as well as references to expanding the Supreme Court, granting statehood to the District of Columbia and the Green New Deal.

While some social media users appeared to share the altered image in jest, others seemed to believe Ernst actually did put slogans such as “Abolish Lasagna” and “Sex Blimps” on the board, as CNN reporter Daniel Dale pointed out on Twitter.

And every time I tweet about one of these kinds of social media things, some people are like “come onnn it’s a joke,” but tons of people see them and believe them, so I’m gonna keep being the non-fun guy — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 29, 2021

One Facebook user commented, “What a clown,” while one user said, “You ok America?” Another Facebook user remarked in part, “This is a sitting United States senator…. in the people’s house of Congress.”