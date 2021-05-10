FACT CHECK: Did Chelsea Clinton Tweet, ‘If Jesus Were Alive Today He’d Be Working At Planned Parenthood’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Chelsea Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s daughter, that says, “If Jesus were alive today he’d be working at Planned Parenthood.”

Verdict: False

Clinton did not send the tweet, according to a spokesperson for Clinton’s office. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

Some Catholic church leaders have called for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Catholics, to be denied Holy Communion due to their support of abortion rights, the Washington Post reported. Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone, under whom Pelosi is a parishioner, published a statement on May 1 saying the sacrament should be withheld from public figures supportive of abortion rights, but did not name anyone specific.

Now some social media users are sharing a screen grab of a tweet allegedly sent by Clinton on May 3 speaking out against Cordileone’s statement. (RELATED: No, Chelsea Clinton Did Not Tweet That Barack Obama Married A Transgender Woman)

“It’s so wrong of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to deny President Biden and Speaker Pelosi Holy Communion because they support a woman’s God given right to choose,” the purported tweet reads. “If Jesus were alive today he’d be working at Planned Parenthood. Read your Bible Father.”

There is no record of Clinton sending such a tweet. Check Your Fact searched Clinton’s verified Twitter account, but found no instance of the tweet attributed to her in the Facebook post. Additionally, the screen grab shows the tweet was sent through Twitter for Android, but all of Chelsea Clinton’s existing tweets from the last month were posted using Twitter for iPhone or the Twitter WebApp.

No similar statement appears on Clinton’s Facebook page, either. Had Clinton actually sent a tweet claiming that if Jesus was alive right now he would work at a Planned Parenthood, media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have, except to debunk the erroneous claim.

“I can confirm she never tweeted this,” Sara Horowitz, Clinton’s spokesperson, told Check Your Fact in an email.