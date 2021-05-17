FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Brothers In Gaza Embracing After Surviving A Bombing Amid The 2021 Israel-Hamas Conflict?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows two brothers from Gaza embracing after surviving a bombing during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Verdict: False

The image, which dates back to 2016, shows Syrian children after a bombing in Aleppo. It is not related to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Fact Check:

Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, have been recently engaged in an intense conflict, according to The Washington Post. Both sides have conducted multiple aerial attacks, resulting in about 10 deaths in Israel and over 200 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank as of Monday, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Did Benjamin Netanyahu Give A Speech Before The Knesset Thanking Hamas For Uniting Israel?)

The claim that the image shows two brothers from Gaza who survived a bombing amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict has circulated widely in recent days. The caption of one Facebook post reads, “Two brothers from #Gaza … each thought the other was killed by the bombing … until … that.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Fact found the two pictures in the Facebook image do not show what the caption alleges. The stills come from a 2016 video that was taken in Syria and published on YouTube by the Syria-based Aleppo Media Center, with the title roughly translating to “Two children cry for their brother, who was killed by a barrel bomb in Bab al-Nairab neighborhood 08/25/2016.”

The pictured boys survived a barrel bomb attack that occurred in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Aug. 25, 2016, according to CNN. The Washington Post reported on Aug. 27 that year that the fate of the two brothers seen in the video was unknown after an airstrike hit the funeral of the boys’ brother.

Social media users have previously shared old photos and videos alongside claims that they’re related to the current Israel-Hamas conflict. For instance, Check Your Fact debunked a video that was falsely claimed to show Hamas rockets landing in the Gaza Strip.