FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Kamala Harris Staging Boarding An Airplane Using A Green Screen?

An image allegedly shows Vice President Kamala Harris as she is about to board a fake airplane created using a green screen.

Verdict: False

The image dates back to 2017, years before Harris became vice president, and shows a set from the TV series “Designated Survivor.”

Fact Check:

Featured in the image is a group of people, including some men wearing what appear to be military uniforms, gathered at the base of a flight of stairs that leads up to a green screen. The caption claims it shows Harris “just about to board the green screen,” suggesting the vice president staged boarding a plane. In the photo, the black Converse-like shoes on one of the people’s feet are circled in a seeming attempt to reference Harris’ penchant for wearing such shoes on the campaign trail.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image does not show Harris staging the boarding of an airplane. It instead shows a behind-the-scenes photo tweeted by actor Kal Penn in 2017, well before Harris became vice president. In his tweet, he indicated it was taken on the set of the TV series “Designated Survivor,” of which Penn was a cast member.

Here’s what it looked like to film this scene. Entirely green screen Air Force One. Just stairs leading up to a box. #DesignatedSurvivor pic.twitter.com/MfmbXWw8Di — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 4, 2017

“Here’s what it looked like to film this scene,” Penn tweeted. “Entirely green screen Air Force One. Just stairs leading up to a box. #DesignatedSurvivor.” (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Place Her Hand On A Purse While Taking Her Oath Of Office?)

There are plenty of videos and photos of Harris boarding Air Force Two. For example, pictures available on Getty Images depict the vice president doing so March 26 and April 6. ABC affiliate WISN 12 News also published footage on YouTube of Harris entering the plane in early May while departing Milwaukee.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims that President Joe Biden staged an interaction with reporters using a green screen and that one of the Biden administration’s White House events was filmed at actor Tyler Perry’s film studio in Atlanta.