FACT CHECK: Did Rapper XXXTentacion Tweet That He Faked His Death?

An image shared on Facebook claims rapper XXXTentacion tweeted he faked his death.

Verdict: False

XXXTentacion did not send this tweet. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in June 2018, according to BBC News. Now, some social media users have been sharing a screen grab of a tweet, purportedly sent by the rapper, claiming he faked his death and he would be coming back to release an album in 2022.

“Sorry I faked my death, sorry if I made you cry, but honestly I did this for a reason…” the alleged tweet reads. “I will be back officially in 2022…Anticipate on my coming album in 2022. thanks to you’all.”

There is, however, no evidence the tweet was genuinely sent by XXXTentacion’s account. Check Your Fact searched the rapper’s verified Twitter account, as well as his Instagram, but found no instances of the statement. Archived screen grabs of his Twitter page from March 5 and May 22 likewise did not show any such tweet.

Additionally, XXXTentacion’s verified Twitter handle is @xxxtentacion, not @the real xxxtentacion. Twitter does not allow spaces in account handles, according to its Help Center page, further adding to the claim’s dubiousness.

The last tweet from his account was in 2019 and was about “Bad Vibes Forever,” his last album that was released posthumously, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Did Kanye West Buy Spotify?)

There is no indication that XXXTentacion’s Twitter account sent a tweet saying he is alive. We rate this claim false.