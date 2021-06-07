FACT CHECK: No, Actor Rowan Atkinson Has Not Died

A post shared on Facebook over 300 times claims actor Rowan Atkinson died on May 29 of this year.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Atkinson died in late May. A spokesperson for the management company that represents him confirmed Atkinson is “alive and well.”

Fact Check:

Atkinson is an English actor known for playing characters such as Mr. Bean and Johnny English. A rumor spreading on social media alleges that he passed away in late May.

One viral Facebook post claims he died on May 29, saying, “REST IN PEACE IDOL, THANKYOU (sic) FOR FUN YOU GAVE US Rowan Sebastian ‘MR.BEAN’ Atkinson Born: January 6 1955 Died: May 29 2021.” It includes two images of Atkinson.

There is no truth to this rumor of Atkinson’s death. If Atkinson had died, major news outlets would have reported on it; however, none have done so. The official “Mr. Bean” Facebook page has made no announcement about the actor’s supposed death.

“I can confirm that Rowan is alive and well,” said Millie Corser, a spokesperson for the management company that represents Atkinson, in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Die In A Prison Riot?)

This is not the first time Atkinson has been the target of a death hoax. False claims that he died spread on the internet in 2017 and 2018, according to People Magazine. The fact-checking website Snopes also debunked a claim that he died in 2016.

Check Your Fact has debunked several death hoaxes in the past, including one that claimed actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died in a stunt accident in 2019 and another that alleged actor Clint Eastwood died from a heart attack in 2019.