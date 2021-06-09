FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Say, ‘People Are Dying Who Have Never Died Before’?

A post shared on Facebook claims Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “People are dying who have never died before.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Greene making this statement. The statement has previously been attributed to other politicians, such as former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Fact Check:

Greene has previously made several controversial statements, including spreading conspiracy theories, The Associated Press reported. Recently, Greene has faced backlash for comparing COVID-19 vaccination requirements and mask mandates to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust, according to CBS News.

Now, some social media users are claiming Greene made the comment: “People are dying who have never died before.” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Say, ‘People Are Dying That Have Never Died Before’?)

There is, however, no record of Greene ever saying this quote. Check Your Fact searched her verified social media accounts for the alleged statement, but found no matches. Nor did the remark appear in ProPublica’s archive of Greene’s deleted tweets. A search of Greene’s press releases and congressional website likewise showed no instances of the comment.

The congressional record has no record of Greene making the statement attributed to her in the Facebook post, either. Had Greene said, “People are dying who have never died before,” media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have.

The quote has previously been attributed to other politicians such as former Alabama Gov. George Wallace and Trump. Check Your Fact in March 2020 debunked the false claim that Biden made a similar statement, allegedly saying: “People who have never died before are now dying from corona virus (sic).”