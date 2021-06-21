FACT CHECK: Did Andrew Cuomo Lift New York COVID-19 Restrictions 3 Days Before His Daughter’s Wedding?

An image shared on Facebook over 16,000 times claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughter’s wedding occurred three days after he removed COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence any of Andrew Cuomo’s daughters have gotten married in June 2021. The claim appears to have stemmed from confusion about a 1993 article reporting on Andrew Cuomo’s sister’s wedding in June of that year.

Fact Check:

Andrew Cuomo announced June 15 that most of New York state’s COVID-19 restrictions had been rescinded effective immediately. The image in this particular Facebook post, which appeared that same day, alleges, “Cuomo Opens New York 72 Hours Before His Daughter’s Wedding SUCKERS.”

According to the biography on his old gubernatorial campaign website, Andrew Cuomo has three daughters: Mariah, Cara and Michaela. Check Your Fact didn’t find any photos or media reports online of any of the New York governor’s daughters getting married between June 1 and the time of publication. No such wedding is mentioned in any of Andrew Cuomo’s social media posts.

The inaccurate claim may stem from a misunderstanding of a May 1993 Buffalo News article about the wedding of Andrew Cuomo’s sister, Madeline Cuomo, being scheduled for June 12 of that year. The article called his sister “Gov. Cuomo’s youngest daughter,” but it was in reference to their father, Mario Cuomo, rather than Andrew Cuomo. Mario Cuomo served as New York’s governor from 1983 until, according to The New York Times, his successor was sworn in Jan. 1, 1995.

Rich Azzopardi, the director of communications and senior advisor for Andrew Cuomo, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the Facebook post’s claim “isn’t true.” (RELATED: Is Daniel Cameron Married To Mitch McConnell’s Granddaughter?)

Azzopardi also noted that some Twitter users had been sharing a pay-walled version of the 1993 Buffalo News article. Its headline, “Cuomo Daughter To Wed Judge’s Son On June 12,” appears to have created confusion for some Twitter users, who erroneously believed it was referring to one of Andrew Cuomo’s daughters.