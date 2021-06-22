FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Say, ‘We All Want Earth To Be The Best Planet In The World’?

A post shared on Facebook over 300 times claims Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “We all want Earth to be the best planet in the world.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Greene made the statement.

Fact Check:

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has made controversial statements and voiced support for various conspiracy theories in the past, according to the Associated Press. Earlier this month, she apologized for comparing Capitol Hill’s mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust, CNN reported.

A widely-shared Facebook post falsely alleges Greene said, “We all want Earth to be the best planet in the world,” despite no record of her making the statement. (RELATED: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Scrub ‘All Things Matt Gaetz’ From Her Twitter Account?)

Check Your Fact searched both of her verified Twitter accounts – @mtgreenee and @RepMTG – and her other verified social media accounts, but found nothing resembling it. A review of her deleted tweets, archived by ProPublica, also turned up no evidence she tweeted the comment.

If Greene had made the statement while on the House floor, it would have been recorded in the congressional record, yet it does not appear there. It likewise cannot be found anywhere on her congressional website. Major media outlets have not quoted her as saying the remark.

This is not the first time social media users have misattributed a quote to Greene. Earlier this month, Check Your Fact debunked a viral claim that she said, “People are dying who have never died before.”

Greene’s office did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.