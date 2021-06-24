FACT CHECK: Is Bill Clinton Undergoing A Military Tribunal At Guantanamo Bay?

A video shared on Facebook claims former President Bill Clinton had a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay starting June 18.

Verdict: False

Clinton is not undergoing a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay. The claim stems from a website that says it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The video, which has garnered over 27,000 views as of press time, purports to describe the first day of a military tribunal Clinton supposedly faced last week for “murder, sex crimes against minors, treason, theft of government property.” After giving a roughly 8-minute description of the alleged tribunal proceedings, the narrator appears to switch gears and talks briefly about idolatry and religious teachings.

The first approximately 8-minutes of the video word-for-word match a Real Raw News article, titled “Bill Clinton Military Tribunal: Day 1,” that was published June 19. On its “About Us” page, Real Raw News says its website contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

While Real Raw News has a notice on its website about it containing satire, the Facebook video fails to make such a disclaimer. The comments on the video appear to suggest some users mistakenly believed the story was real. (RELATED: No, Navy Seals Did Not Arrest Hillary Clinton For Treason On March 2)

Clinton was active on his verified Twitter account June 18 and posted on his Facebook page after that date. The former president also made a June 23 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” while promoting a book he co-authored with James Patterson.

The Department of Justice has not put out any press releases about Clinton being charged with the crimes mentioned in the video. No mention of him undergoing a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay appears on the Department of Defense’s website.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral rumor that Navy SEALs arrested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for treason and other charges. That false claim also stemmed from an article posted by Real Raw News.