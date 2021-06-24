FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show Joe Biden On A Fake White House Movie Set

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden on a movie set meant to look like the White House.

Verdict: False

The image comes from an MSNBC video of Biden signing executive orders at the White House in the nation’s capital on his first day as president. Other photos of Biden at the same event were also taken at the actual White House.

Fact Check:

In the image, Biden can be seen wearing a face mask with two flags, a window and a table topped by picture frames and a bust behind him. A red arrow points out the window at what appears to be a truck carrying items.

“IT IS FAKE,” green text superimposed in the picture claims. “IT IS A MOVIE SET!!!” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims ‘I Am Legend’ Was Set In 2021 And Features ‘People Turned Into Zombies Because Of The Wrong Vaccines’)

Biden went inside the White House as president for the first time on Jan. 20 after being inaugurated earlier that day, Business Insider reported. That initial entrance can be seen in a YouTube video posted by CNBC Television.

The image in the Facebook post appears to be a screen grab from MSNBC footage of Biden signing executive orders in the White House’s Oval Office that same day. The green text, the arrow and a thin red line have been digitally added to it. Getty Images published other photos of Biden at the same event from a variety of angles, all of which state in the descriptions that they were taken at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The vehicle visible through the window looks to be parked on one of the paved paths encircling the South Lawn at the White House, as seen in the street and overhead views on Google Maps. Members of Biden’s staff began moving into their offices at the White House just hours after his inauguration, the Associated Press reported.

This isn’t the first time social media users have baselessly alleged a photo featuring Biden was taken on a movie set rather than at the White House. For instance, Check Your Fact in March debunked the false claim that a picture showed a White House event being staged and filmed at actor Tyler Perry’s film studio in Atlanta, Georgia.