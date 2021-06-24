FACT CHECK: Did McDonald’s Send A Tweet Saying It Wouldn’t Hire People Who Have Traded Cryptocurrencies?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from McDonald’s saying the company would not hire anyone who has held, traded or sold cryptocurrency.

Verdict: False

McDonald’s did not send such a tweet. Nor has it instituted such a hiring policy.

Fact Check:

There are more than 38,000 McDonald’s locations spread out over more than 100 countries, according to the company’s website. An image on Facebook shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet sent from McDonald’s verified Twitter account on May 19.

“McDonald’s will not hire any individual that has held, traded or sold cryptocurrencies,” the alleged tweet reads. (RELATED: Does Amazon Accept Dogecoin As Payment?)

There is, however, no record of McDonald’s sending such a tweet. Check Your Fact searched McDonald’s Twitter account, but found no matching tweet. Archived screen grabs of the account from May 19, the day the alleged tweet was sent, show no instances of the company saying it will not hire people who trade cryptocurrency.

A search of McDonald’s website likewise showed no policy banning people who buy, sell or trade cryptocurrency. Had such a large company instituted this hiring policy, media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have.

Furthermore, survey results released in January by the New York Digital Investment Group suggested at least 46 million Americans owned one or more shares of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. It seems unlikely a large company such as Mcdonald’s would ban so many people from working at its restaurants.

When asked about the tweet, McDonald’s responded in an email, “this is a fake post and not published from an official McDonald’s account.”