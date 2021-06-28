FACT CHECK: Did George Clooney Wear A ‘Convict Trump’ T-Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows actor George Clooney wearing a “Convict Trump” t-shirt.

Verdict: False

The message about Trump has been digitally edited onto Clooney’s t-shirt.

Fact Check:

One such Facebook post appears to praise Clooney for purportedly wearing a t-shirt bearing the message: “You can’t buy happiness but you can convict Trump and that’s kind of the same thing.”

The statement on the shirt likely references one of the two impeachment trials former President Donald Trump faced. While shirts with that message do exist, the picture of Clooney wearing one is digitally altered. (RELATED: Did Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Vote To Impeach President Trump?)

Check Your Fact found the original photo in a slideshow about Clooney’s wife’s outfit choices that was published by PopSugar. The outlet attributes the unaltered photo to Pacific Coast News Online. In the original picture, Clooney sports a t-shirt with the logo for Casamigos Tequila.

The edited image being shared on Facebook superimposes the message about Trump over the Casamigos Tequila logo. Clooney and the other co-founders sold Casamigos to the spirits company Diageo in 2017, according to CNBC.

Though the image of Clooney wearing the “convict Trump” shirt is not real, the actor has publicly criticized Trump in the past. For instance, during a January podcast interview, Clooney said “this puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history” in reference to Trump supporters on Jan. 6 storming the U.S. Capitol building, according to People Magazine.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wore a “Flush the Turd on November Third” t-shirt.