FACT CHECK: Was Actress Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For ‘Kidnapping Children And Forcing Them To Be Sex Slaves’?

An image shared on Facebook claims actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for “kidnapping children and forcing them to be sex slaves.”

Verdict: False

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson. She was not charged or convicted of kidnapping or sex trafficking children.

Fact Check:

Mack, an American actress best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan in the TV series “Smallville,” was arrested in 2018 for her involvement as a high-ranking member of the sex-cult NXIVM, CNN reported. NXIVM was founded in Albany, New York, and claimed to be a “self-help organization,” according to The New York Times. Mack was sentenced June 30 to three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, the outlet reported.

A July 1 Facebook post includes a photo of Mack along with text reading, “Chloe from ‘Smallville’ gets 3 years in prison for kidnapping children and forcing them to be sex slaves.” (RELATED: No, Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Under House Arrest For Child Sex Trafficking)

While Mack was initially charged with “sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy,” according to a April 2018 Department of Justice press release, she was not convicted of these crimes. She was never charged for trafficking minors, John Marzulli, a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, told Check Your Fact in an email.

“Allison Mack was charged with sex trafficking (by force, fraud or coercion),” said Marzulli. “She pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, not sex trafficking, but admitted to the conduct in her plea agreement. She was NOT charged with trafficking minors and she was definitely NOT charged with ‘kidnapping children and forcing them to be sex slaves.'”

The details of Mack’s plea agreement were reported on by several media outlets, such as CNN, NBC News and The New York Times at the time of its signing. None of these outlets reported she pleaded guilty to “kidnapping children.”

Mack will begin serving her three-year sentence in September, according to The New York Times.