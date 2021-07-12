FACT CHECK: Did Haiti’s First Lady Martine Moïse Die?

A post shared on Facebook claims First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse has died due to injuries sustained when her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.



Verdict: False

Martine Moïse has not died from her injuries. She posted an audio message on Twitter three days after the attack.

Fact Check:

Jovenel Moïse died July 7 after a group of people broke into his home and shot him, according to The New York Times. His wife was also injured during the attack, the outlet reported. An image shared on Facebook July 7 claims Martine Moïse died as a result of her injuries.

Martine Moïse has not died as of press time. She was airlifted to a hospital in Miami to be treated for her injuries on July 7, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

A search of press releases from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti turned up no results for an announcement of her death. Had the first lady succumbed to her injuries, major media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have done so.

Furthermore, Martine Moïse shared an audio message on Twitter July 10 talking about her husband's death.

“I am crying, it is true, but we cannot let the country lose its way,” Martine Moïse said in the message, according to a translation by BBC News. ”We cannot let the blood of President Jovenel Moïse, my husband, our president whom we love so much and who loved us in return, flow in vain.”

Haitian authorities said Martine Moïse was in stable condition, The New York Times reported July 11.