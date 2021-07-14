FACT CHECK: Did Bobi Wine ‘Secretly Acquire’ A Mansion In Boston?

A post shared on Facebook claims former Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine secretly purchased a mansion in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Wine owns a mansion in Boston. He was digitally added to the photo, which actually shows a mansion in Tampa, Florida.

Fact Check:

Wine, a singer-turned-politician, lost the 2021 Ugandan presidential election to long-time President Yoweri Museveni, CNN reported. Wine asserted there was widespread fraud in the election and filed a lawsuit, which he later withdrew, to over-turn Museveni’s victory, according to Al Jazeera.

An image on Facebook claims to show Wine standing in front of a mansion he allegedly purchased in Boston. “Uganda’s musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine has bought a luxurious Bungalow, Cottage located in 20 Ford St, Boston, MA 02128 in USA,” reads the image’s caption.

The image, however, has been digitally altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the photo of the house without Wine in front of it, on the real estate website Zillow. The home is located in Tampa, Florida, not Boston, and was last sold in 2018, according to its listing. (RELATED: Did The BBC Air This Chyron Reporting Bobi Wine Will Be Sworn In As Uganda’s President?)

A search for the address listed in the post turned up a home for sale in Boston. Photos of the house included in the listing show it does not resemble the house in the Facebook post. Check Your Fact searched Suffolk County’s registry of deeds, but found no records of Wine owning property in Boston.

Wine was in the city in early July to meet his “diaspora leadership team,” according to a July 3 tweet he posted.