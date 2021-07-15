FACT CHECK: Did Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Say He Would Expose The Clinton Foundation The Day Before His Assassination?

An image shared on Facebook claims the late former president of Haiti Jovenel Moïse told the media the day before he was assassinated that he would expose fraud by the Clinton Foundation.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Moïse announced he would expose the Clinton Foundation. The claim appears to stem from a satirical article.

Fact Check:

A team of gunmen assassinated Moïse and injured his wife in their home on July 7, the Associated Press reported. Now, an image on Facebook seemingly shows a screen grab of an article bearing the headline: “BREAKING: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to expose Clinton Foundation fraud tomorrow.” Additional text in the image reads, “Last tuesday the president of Haiti told on msm he was gonna expose the Clinton Foundation, one day later he was dead….”

Former president and then-U.N. Special Envoy to Haiti Bill Clinton and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were criticized for their performance in helping to lead recovery efforts after the January 2010 earthquake in Haiti which resulted in an estimated 220,000 deaths, according to BBC News. The Clinton Foundation drew criticism and accusations of corruption related to its involvement in aid work and funding following the disaster, the outlet reported.

There is no record of Moïse telling the media he planned to reveal fraud perpetrated by the Clinton Foundation. None of the Haitian Ministry of Communication’s 2021 press releases mention the Clinton Foundation. Nor do any of Moïse’s social media posts. An internet search turned up no media reports of Moïse ever saying he was planning to “expose” the Clinton Foundation.

Moïse met and spoke with Bill Clinton in September 2018 during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, and tweeted that the exchange was “a pleasure.” (RELATED: Did Haiti’s First Lady Martine Moïse Die?)

The screen grabbed article in the Facebook post appears to stem from an article published on the Genesius Times, a website that describes itself as, “The most reliable source of fake news on the planet.” While the Genesius Times clearly disclaims that the articles on its website are not factual, some social media users have been sharing the claim without such a warning, passing the information off as genuine.