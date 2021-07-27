FACT CHECK: Is The US Military ‘Holding’ The White House For Donald Trump’s Return?

An image shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military is “holding” the White House in preparation for former President Donald Trump’s return.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the military is “holding” the White House for Trump. The claim stems from a website that says it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of a July 23 article bearing the headline: “U.S. Military Holding White House for Trump’s Return.” The headline seemingly references the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that suggests Trump will be reinstated as president at some point this year. (RELATED: No, This Photo Does Not Show A ‘Psyop’ White House Event Filmed In Atlanta)

There is, however, no evidence that the military is “holding” the White House to prepare for Trump’s return. The White House is protected by the Secret Service, a non-military entity under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Secret Service’s website. If the security of the White House had been passed to the military, major media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have. No announcement about such a development could be found on the Department of Defense’s (DoD) website or the Secret Service’s website either.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden, the current president, is the commander in chief of the armed forces, as outlined in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution. Check Your Fact previously debunked the false claim that the DoD does not recognize Biden as president.

The screen grab in the Facebook post appears to come from an article published by Real Raw News. While Real Raw News includes a disclaimer in the “About Us” section of its website, saying it publishes “humor, parody, and satire,” social media users have shared the claim without such a warning, presenting the erroneous claim as authentic news.