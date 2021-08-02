FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Say The Bible Is In English Because ‘Jesus Loves The US Most’?

A viral post shared on Facebook claims Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “Jesus loves the U.S. most and that is why the Bible is written in English.”



Verdict: False

There is no record of Greene saying the quote attributed to her. The statement has previously been attributed to other politicians.

Fact Check:

Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has previously made controversial statements and voiced support for conspiracy theories, the Associated Press reported. In July, Greene said that it was “segregation” for businesses to exclude unvaccinated individuals, according to Politico.

Now, a July 26 Facebook post shared over 300 times alleges Greene said the reason the Bible was written in English was because “Jesus loves the U.S. most.” Greene did not, however, make such a statement.

Check Your Fact reviewed Greene’s verified social media accounts for the alleged statement, but found no matches. Nor did the remark appear in ProPublica’s archive of Greene’s deleted tweets. A search of her press releases and congressional website likewise showed no instances of Greene saying “Jesus loves the U.S. most and that is why the Bible is written in English.”

The congressional record has no record of Greene making the statement attributed to her in the Facebook post, either. Had she said such a thing, media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have.

Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director, refuted the claim in an email to Check Your Fact, saying it was “absolutely fake.” (RELATED: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Scrub ‘All Things Matt Gaetz’ From Her Twitter Account?)

Furthermore, the Bible was not originally written in English. The Old Testament of the Bible was originally written mostly in Hebrew, and the New Testament was originally written in Greek and Aramaic, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Similar iterations of the quotation have been attributed to other politicians for years. For example, the statement, “Jesus loves America the most. That’s why the Bible is written in English,” was falsely attributed to former Republican Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann in 2014, according to Waffles At Noon. Barry Popik, an etymologist, found that a similar quote was also attributed to former Texas Gov. Miriam Ferguson, who governed the state from 1925 to 1937.