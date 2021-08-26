FACT CHECK: No, Jill Biden Was Not Arrested For Elder Abuse

A post shared on Facebook claims First Lady Jill Biden was arrested for elder abuse.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the first lady was arrested for elder abuse.

Fact Check:

An Aug. 13 Facebook post shares a “News Flash” that Jill Biden was “arrested for elder abuse.” There is no record, however, of the first lady recently being arrested.

Check Your Fact searched court records from Delaware and Washington, D.C., but found no evidence of the first lady appearing in court. A review of the White House’s press releases also turned up no mention of Jill Biden being arrested.

Furthermore, Jill Biden has been active on social media in the days following the post alleging she was arrested. For instance, she posted a photo on Aug. 24 of the White House lit up with red, white and blue in support of the Paralympics on Twitter. On Aug. 13, the day the Facebook post claimed she was arrested, the first lady was photographed wearing a walking boot and using a crutch after a foot surgery, People Magazine reported. An Aug. 21 Getty Images photo shows her exiting a car in Washington, D.C.

Had Jill Biden actually been arrested for elder abuse, media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have. (RELATED: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?)

The claim appears to stem from an article published by the Genesius Times in 2020 bearing the headline: “BREAKING: Jill Biden arrested for elderly abuse.” The article seemingly pokes fun of President Joe Biden’s age. While Genesius Times clearly disclaims the satirical nature of its content with a warning reading, “The most reliable source of fake news on the planet,” the Facebook post does not, seemingly passing the information off as genuine.