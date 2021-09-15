FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Chris Evans Wearing A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows “Avengers” star Chris Evans wearing a “Keep America Trumpless” t-shirt.

Verdict: False

The phrase “Keep America Trumpless” was superimposed onto the shirt. In the original picture, Evans’ shirt did not contain a political message.

Fact Check:

Evans, widely known for playing Captain America in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise, is an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. Last week, he took to Twitter to criticize Trump for commentating a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In recent days, some social media users have been widely sharing a photo allegedly showing Evans sporting a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt. One such Facebook post’s caption reads, “Not only is he walking around with America’s ass, Chris Evans really is Captain America. All you gotta do is read the shirt.”

While shirts with the anti-Trump message can be found online, the picture of Evans wearing it is digitally altered. Check Your Fact found the original, undoctored photo posted in September 2019 on two respective fan accounts, one on Instagram and one on Twitter. In the original, Evans appears to be wearing a shirt bearing the phrase “State of Oregon 1859” while posing for a picture with a fan.

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared a photo where Evans’ attire has been photoshopped. In 2019, Check Your Fact debunked a viral image in which the actor’s shirt had been digitally manipulated to include a statement critical of Republican voters.

Evans in 2020 helped launch the video-based civic engagement app and website “A Starting Point,” according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Did ‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Wear A T-Shirt Calling Republican Voters ‘Hate-Filled’?)

“This was born out of the same reason I do what I do on Twitter. You want to try and help. You want to try and use the platform that you’ve been given the right way,” Evans told the Associated Press in 2020. “And this felt like it could cast the widest net because it actually removed my personal politics and just tried to offer information to people who may want to participate.”