FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show George Clooney Wearing A T-Shirt Calling Trump Supporters ‘Losers’?

An image shared on Facebook over 4,700 times purportedly shows actor George Clooney wearing a t-shirt that calls Confederates, Nazis and Trump supporters losers.

Verdict: False

The message has been superimposed onto the shirt. In the original, his shirt bore the phrase “Casamigos Tequila.”

Fact Check:

Clooney, known for movies like “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Gravity,” has engaged in politics through public comments and donations, giving money to Democrats such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for their campaigns, according to campaign finance database Open Secrets. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, he described himself as having “always been involved in Democratic politics.”

The image, which has been circulating widely in recent days, features Clooney supposedly wearing a t-shirt that reads: “Losers in 1865, Losers in 1945, Losers in 2020.” While Clooney has been politically vocal on many topics, including criticizing former President Donald Trump and those who fly Confederate flags, the picture of him wearing the “Losers” tee is photoshopped. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Chris Evans Wearing A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?)

The original, unaltered picture can be found on Getty Images, where the actor can be seen sporting the logo of Casamigos Tequila, the tequila brand that, according to Business Insider, he and the other co-founders sold in 2017. The message superimposed over the tequila brand’s logo in the edited version of the photo resembles that which appears on t-shirts available online.

A photographer captured the original picture for Getty Images on Sept. 8, 2015, when Clooney went to the first taping of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” according to its caption. Clooney and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush were guests on the late-night comedy show’s first episode, according to CNN.