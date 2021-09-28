FACT CHECK: Did Christopher Lloyd Wear This Shirt Referencing A 9/11 Conspiracy Theory?

A photo shared on Facebook over 200 times allegedly shows actor Christopher Lloyd wearing a shirt that references a Sept. 11 conspiracy theory.

Verdict: False

The picture has been doctored to include the Sept. 11 conspiracy theory. In the original photo, his shirt did not have any graphics on the front.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post attempts to link Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” movie franchise, to a Sept. 11 conspiracy theory about the 7 World Trade Center building. However, the photo has been doctored to include the message “WTC 7 Didn’t Blow Itself Up” on his t-shirt.

Lloyd posted the original picture of him posing with “Back to the Future” co-star Michael Fox on his verified Instagram account back in early March 2020. His shirt does not have any graphics in the original photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Lloyd (@mrchristopherlloyd)

The caption of Lloyd’s Instagram post reads, “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night.” A comparison of Lloyd’s photo and the one in the Facebook post shows everything in the picture matches except for the Sept. 11 conspiracy theory graphic edited onto the actor’s shirt in the Facebook version.

Fox also shared a photo of him and Lloyd at the same March 2020 poker game for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, according to People Magazine. (RELATED: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About 9/11 Terrorist Attacks)

The 7 World Trade Center building was one of the buildings in New York that collapsed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. It collapsed due to damage from uncontrolled fires ignited by debris from the collapse of one of the nearby Twin Towers, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Check Your Fact previously debunked the baseless claim that no planes were used in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.