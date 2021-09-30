FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”

Verdict: Misleading

Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.

Fact Check:

Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on-camera Sept. 27, ABC News reported. His third jab came several days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups of people, including those aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

A viral Instagram post attempts to suggest Biden faked receiving his booster shot, pointing to a photo of him in front of a backdrop on what looks like a stage. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show Joe Biden On A Fake White House Movie Set)

Video footage and photos show Biden did receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose. For instance, the Los Angeles Times published a video on its website in which viewers can see the needle enter his arm. Photos available on Getty Images also depict the needle before it goes into the president’s arm and as it is inside his arm.

Biden received the booster shot in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to his public schedule for Sept. 27 available on Factba.se. Media outlets such as ABC News and the Associated Press also reported that it took place at the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex. The White House press office confirmed that in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The President received his COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building with members of the press present, as depicted in that photo and reported by numerous outlets,” the White House press office said.

Some photos of the booster shot event do show Biden sitting in front of what appears to be a constructed backdrop that includes windows with imagery of the White House grounds. The president has used the backdrop before, such as when he hosted a virtual COVID-19 summit with the United Nations on Sept. 22 and when he convened a Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Sept. 17, pictures show.

The president has often utilized the South Court Auditorium, including when he delivered remarks on Hurricane Ida in early September or when he signed some bills into law in late June.