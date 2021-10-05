FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Claims To Show Evidence Joe Biden Used A Body Double For His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

A viral Facebook post shared over 600 times claims to show evidence President Joe Biden used a body double to fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Verdict: False

The images of Biden with a tattoo on his arm are photoshopped. Video coverage shows Biden – not a body double – receiving the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post alleges Biden faked receiving his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot by using a body double, saying, “For those who have any doubts we have been seeing a body double in play…”

Included in the post are several close-up pictures of Biden’s arm as he received the booster shot on Sept. 27, as well as two images purportedly showing him with a tattoo on the same arm. The viral post attempts to suggest the lack of tattoo visible on Biden’s arm while receiving the jab is proof of him using a body double to stage the event.

The photos supposedly showing a tattoo on Biden’s bicep are not genuine. The digitally altered pictures, one of which looks to be a zoomed-in version of the other, appear to originate from The Onion, a popular satire website. In the pictures, Biden’s head has been superimposed onto the body of another man who has tattoos.

Networks such as C-SPAN, NBC News and ABC News published footage of the president getting his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The needle can clearly be seen entering his arm in the C-SPAN footage.

Photos found on Getty Images also show the needle before it goes into the president’s arm and while it is inside his arm. There are no tattoos visible on his arm in any of the photos or videos of him getting the jab. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?)

This is not the first time Check Your Fact has debunked a baseless claim about Biden using a body double. In February, social media users shared a photo that had been flipped to make it seem like Biden had switched from signing documents with his right hand to his left.